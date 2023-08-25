iHeartRadio

Ball Python found on Bruce County trail


A Ball Python snake was found on the Biener Trail in Port Elgin on August 24, 2023. (Source: Saugeen Shores Police Service/Facebook)

Hikers on the Biener Trail had a surprising encounter Thursday when they found a Ball Python snake.

The snake was captured by park Warden Rye Witter, with the help of by-law officers and the Town of Saugeen Shores employees.

They’ve temporarily names the snake “Kevin” as they search for its owner.

If you know who owns this snake, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police Service.

