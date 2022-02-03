Ballet BC to return to Victoria's Royal Theatre in March

Dance Victoria is welcoming Ballet BC back for a live performance after its last appearance was cancelled back in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The new, mixed contemporary program entitled Reveal + Tell features three pieces of repertoire by three internationally renowned choreographers.

Marco Goecke will present Woke Up Blind, described as an intense exploration of love. The piece is set to the song “You and I” by Jeff Buckley and “Like Young Lovers Do,” written by Van Morrison and performed by Jeff Buckley

There will also be a new world premiere from Medhi Walerski, artistic director for Ballet BC. The piece has yet to be named but is set to an original score by composer Adrien Cronet.

The Statement from Crystal Pite explores conflict and power through her distinctive and wildly inventive choreographic style.

“On stage, they are contemporary dancers and they are fierce,” says Stephen White, the executive producer for Dance Victoria. “They bring energy and spirit to whatever they are doing so it is always compelling.”

White says Dance Victoria is excited to present a live performance, something that everyone has been missing.

“Dance has the opportunity to really be a transformative experience,” says White. “The movement can be metaphorical, and what you bring to the piece as an audience member really heightens what dancers are doing. So I think it’s just magical and I hope people will come check it out.”

Performances are on March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Theatre.

Tickets include both in-person seating and livestream access and are available through Dance Victoria’s website.