Balloon passenger taken to hospital after post-landing accident

A hot air balloon passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the balloon's basket tipped over after landing.

Sundance Balloons says a hot air balloon pilot and 10 passengers were on a sightseeing flight Monday night over Edmonton before landing at approximately 8:15 p.m. near 62 Avenue and 215 Street in Edmonton.

The company says while the passengers were waiting for the balloon to deflate the wind shifted, tiling the basket and causing two of the passengers to fall out.

Alberta Health Services told CTV News that a woman in her late 60s was taken to hospital with a broken arm.

The company says nobody else was injured.