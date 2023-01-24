Bamberton quarry expansion should not be subject to environmental review, assessment office says

A preliminary report from British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office says the proposed expansion of the Bamberton quarry near Mill Bay, B.C., should not be subject to an environmental review.

The review was sought by the Saanich Inlet Protection Society after the Malahat First Nation's investment corporation applied to expand the rock aggregate quarry.

The society says the proposed quarry expansion could potentially cause irreversible damage to the Saanich Inlet ecosystem.

The EAO’s draft report recommends Environment Minister George Heyman decline to designate the quarry expansion proposal as a reviewable project.

The assessment office is holding a public comment period on the draft report until Feb. 14.

A final report will be issued to the environment minister for consideration after the public comment period ends.