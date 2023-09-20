Ban on pharmacy rewards could be coming to Manitoba

Incentives and rewards collected through pharmacy prescriptions and services could soon be coming to an end in Manitoba.

That’s because the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba (CPhM) is proposing a ban on pharmacy inducements, which include loyalty points, gifts, gift cards, rebates, coupons, goods and other rewards.

CPhM said these incentives conflict with its standards of integrity and ethical practices. It said its goal is to promote patient safety, unbiased healthcare decisions, and maintain the integrity of pharmacists.

CPhM notes that other provincial pharmacy regulators have already banned rewards on prescription drugs, including Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Before a decision is made, the college is conducting an online survey to gather public opinion, concerns, and suggestions on the proposed ban. The survey can be found on the CPhM website.