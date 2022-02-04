Bancroft Drive closed as fire crews battle multi-unit blaze
Sudbury fire and police are on scene after a fire in a multi-unit building on Bancroft Drive.
Authorities confirm the fire started on the second floor of the building and all tenants were evacuated.
As of 11:15pm, paramedics and Red Cross were on scene and Bancroft Road was closed between Waterview road and Lonsdale avenue.
