Bancroft Drive closed as fire crews battle multi-unit blaze

Sudbury fire and police are on scene after a fire in a multi-unit building on Bancroft Drive.

Authorities confirm the fire started on the second floor of the building and all tenants were evacuated.

As of 11:15pm, paramedics and Red Cross were on scene and Bancroft Road was closed between Waterview road and Lonsdale avenue.

