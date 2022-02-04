Bancroft Drive reopened after fire crews battle multi-unit blaze

Sudbury fire crews battled a second major blaze on Thursday.

It happened at a multi-unit building on Bancroft Drive in the city's Minnow Lake area.

Authorities confirmed the fire started on the second floor of the building and all tenants were evacuated.

Paramedics and staff from the Red Cross were on scene to assist.

Bancroft Road was closed between Waterview Road and Lonsdale Avenue for several hours but has been reopened.

Sudbury police warn the road could still be icy due to the water used to put out the fire, but the city's public works department sanded the road.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.