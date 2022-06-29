iHeartRadio

Bancroft, Ont. resident hit by stray bullet

Ontario Provincial Police say a Bancroft-area resident was hit by a stray bullet over the weekend.

The victim’s injuries were minor.

It happened Saturday evening. Police were called to a home on Highway 620 in Ormsby, Ont., about 100 kilometres north of Belleville, just before 8:30 p.m. Police did not find any suspects, but say it’s possible someone may have been target shooting in the area.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have fired a gun in the Ormsby area between 7:40 and 8 p.m. on June 25, to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police are reminding hunters and target shooters to be mindful of their surroundings.

  • Always be sure of your target and the area beyond it.
  • Always handle firearms with care and attention at all times.
  • It is illegal to discharge a firearm from or across the travelled portion of a right of way for public and vehicular traffic. In many parts of Ontario it is also illegal to have a loaded firearm, or discharge a firearm, in any part of the right of way. 
