Band of Horses, The War and Treaty, and Lucinda Williams among performers at Winnipeg Folk Fest this summer

An Americana music legend, a long-running indie rock group and a rising duo that were recently nominated for Grammy Awards will be heading to Bird’s Hill Provincial Park this summer.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival announced the lineup for this year’s event Friday evening.

Among the major names coming to the festival include folk rock group Mt. Joy, best known for their song ‘Silver Lining,’ along with indie rock group Band of Horses, whose most recent album ‘Things Are Great’ was released in 2022.

Orville Peck, who was scheduled for last year’s festival before he cancelled his summer 2023 tour due to mental and physical health problems, is returning to the festival. The War and Treaty, who received a Best New Artist nomination at this year’s Grammy performance, are also returning to the festival for the first time since 2018.

Lucinda Williams, one of the pioneering names in Americana, is also scheduled to perform at the festival. It is Williams’ first appearance at the Folk Fest since 2011.

Other bands scheduled to perform include Noah Cyrus, Shakey Graves, Cowboy Junkies and Noah Reid.

Multiple local artists are on the bill, including Roman Clarke, Leith Ross and Madeleine Roger.

The festival also includes multiple Indigenous artists, such as Caley Watts, Elisapie and Medicine Singers.

International artists stopping in Manitoba this year include The Tallest Man on Earth from Sweden, The Grogans from Australia and Tiffany Liu from China.

The full lineup can be found online along with festival tickets.

This year’s festival runs from July 11 to 14.