Bandits are a win away after 5-3 victory in Blackfalds

The Brooks Bandits are on the cusp of advancing to the next round of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) playoffs after defeating the Bulldogs 5-3 Tuesday night in Blackfalds.

Aiden Fink led the Bandits with a pair of goals, while Jordan Hughesman, Nathan Free and Heath Armstrong added single goals.

Otto Hanson, Connor Dick and Kasey Hiemstraw scored for Blackfalds.

Brooks successfully killed off five penalties

The Bandits lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, and need one more win to advance to the AJHL finals.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Blackfalds. According to the Bulldogs' Twitter feed, there were a few tickets still available Wednesday morning.

Puck drop is 7 p.m.