Bandits kick off AJHL showcase with 4-1 win over Whitecourt Wolverines

The Brooks Bandits kicked off the 2023 AJHL Showcase with a win Wednesday, topping the Whitecourt Wolverines 4-1 Wednesday.

Hunter Wallace scored twice in 29 seconds and Jordan Hughesman and Calgary native Nathan Free added singles to give the defending AJHL champions their third straight win.

Hunter Wallace scores as the PA Announcer is saying his name from his first goal 29 seconds earlier!#BrooksBandits | #AJHLShowcase pic.twitter.com/uXZwtZc7GN

Brendan Holahan stopped 12 shots in goal to give the Bandits the victory.

The Bandits built a comfortable 4-0 lead before Jonah Bevington scored late in the third, spoiling Holahan's shutout bid.

The Bandits return to action late Saturday afternoon, when they face the Okotoks Oilers at Max Bell Centre on the final day of the AJHL Showcase. Puck drop is 5 p.m.