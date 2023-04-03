Bandits move on after 3-1 defeat of Okotoks in Sunday night season-ender for Oilers

The Okotoks Oilers came up short Sunday against defending AJHL champion Brooks Bandits, and were eliminated when they lost Game 6 of their series by a score of 3-1.

A record-breaking crowd of 2,070 filled Okotoks Centennial Arena, but the Oilers couldn't solve the Bandits.

Caelan Fitzpatrick, Brendan Poshak and Aiden Fink scored for Brooks, while Calgarian Kade Turner scored for Okotoks.

Brooks will play the winner of Tuesday night's Game 7 between Blackfalds and Drumheller.

Tickets are on sale now for Game 1 and Game 2 of the south final. They're scheduled for Friday and Saturday night in Brooks at the Centennial Regional Arena.

Puck drop for both is 7 p.m.

Tickets are ON SALE for the 2023 @TheAJHL South Final, which starts this Friday and Saturday in Brooks!



SKIP THE LINE, BUY ONLINE: https://t.co/03ySb4L1OI#BrooksBandits pic.twitter.com/8j8724Mv78