Bandits one win away after Game 5 4-2 victory in Brooks

Brooks Bandits are one game from advancing after defeating the Okotoks Oilers 4-2 Friday night in Game 5 of their AJHL playoff series.

Heath Armstrong, Tyler Blocha, Hudson Malinoski and Nathan Free scored for the Bandits.

Brett Huxley and Oiler captain Dean Spak scored for the Oilers, who went 0 for 8 on the power play.

Bandit goalie Ethan Barwick had a lot to do with that, as he performed spectacularly in goal, as a boisterous Brooks home crowd of 1,886 cheered him on.

The win gave the Bandits a 3-2 lead in the series. The team is attempting to win its third straight AJHL championship.

NHL superstar Cale Makar, who won the Conn Smythe trophy as the top player in the NHL playoffs last spring, is a former Bandit, as is his younger brother Taylor, who was also drafted by the Colorado Avalanche.

Controversy erupted earlier this week when the Okotoks colour man was fired after the station broadcasting Game 4 said that he made an offensive comment on air.

Game 6 is set for Sunday back in Okotoks.

