Bandits open Centennial Cup with convincing 7-2 victory over Mariners

The Brooks Bandits started their pursuit of the Centennial Cup with a bang Thursday, defeating Yarmouth 7-2 in a game played at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man.

Ethan Beyer and Elliot Dutil scored two goals apiece, and Aiden Fink, Tyler Blocha and Hunter Wallace added singles for the Bandits.

Nathan Kelly and Michael Marquez scored for Yarmouth.

Ethan Barwick stopped 10 of 12 shots in goal to pick up the victory for the Bandits. Keegan Warren stopped 37 of 44 for the Mariners.

Next up for the Bandits in the preliminary round are the Ottawa Jr. Senators on Saturday. Puck drop is 2:30 p.m. MST.