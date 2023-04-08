Bandits strike early to defeat Blackfalds in AJHL series opener

The Brooks Bandits jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back Friday night, as they defeated Blackfalds 5-2 in Game 1 of their AJHL playoff series.

Caelan Fitzpatrick scored twice, and Mikhail Simchuk, Hudson Malinoski and Hughie Hooker added singles for Brooks.

Connor Dick and Brett Meerman scored for Blackfalds.

Ethan Barwick got the victory in goal for Brooks.

Brooks leads the best of seven series one game to nothing.

Game 2 is Saturday night in Brooks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.