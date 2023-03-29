Bandits strike quickly en route to 5-2 win over Okotoks

Okotoks Centennial Arena was buzzing Tuesday night with a record crowd, but on the ice, the Brooks Bandits dominated, defeating the Oilers 5-2 in Game 3 of the AJHL south division semifinals.

After a split of the first two games, the Oilers were forced to play catch-up all night long against the defending champion Bandits.

Caelan Fitzpatrick, Ethan Beyer, Hughie Hooker, Aaron Brown and Aiden Fink scored for Brooks, including three in the first 15 minutes of play that basically buried Okotoks.

Calgary natives Zeth Kindrachuk and Brett Huxley responded for the Oilers.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Okotoks. Puck drop is7 p.m.

Tuesday night's crowd of 1,556 set a new franchise record for a second-round playoff game, breaking last year's record of 1,493 in Game 6 against Drumheller.

Game 5 is set for Friday night in Brooks.

Games are available on The Eagle 100.9 starting at 6:45 p.m.