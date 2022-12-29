Banff and Canmore to ring in 2023 with lower-noise pyrotechnic displays

The towns of Banff and Canmore will both host free New Year's Eve festivities this Saturday but with an altered approach to traditional firework displays to prevent spooking wildlife and pets.

In Banff, visitors are encouraged to gather in Central Park for an evening of family-friendly outdoor performances that will begin at 6 p.m. and culminate in a countdown to 2023 followed by a low altitude, lower noise pyrotechnics display.

The Banff New Year's Eve is weather dependent and the pyrotechnics may be cancelled if wind is deemed too strong.

A complete list of Banff New Year's Eve scheduled performances is available at Town of Banff.

'Ring it in at the Rink' in Canmore will see a dance party, crafts and musical performances at the Canmore Recreation Centre between 5 and 8 p.m.

The first of two fireworks displays is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the football field while the midnight fireworks will be held at Millennium Park.

The Canmore New Year's Eve schedule is available here.

Canmore town officials encourage pet owners to take steps to protect their animals during fireworks.

Dogs should be indoors, not left in yards, and provided with safe places to hide. Ambient noise, toys and treats can also help distract animals from the loud explosions.