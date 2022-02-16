Banff assault victim left 'incapacitated' outside restaurant: RCMP

Banff RCMP are hoping to identify two men wanted in connection to an assault outside the town's Park Distillery restaurant earlier this month.

Police responded to the Banff Avenue eatery just before midnight on Feb. 12 for reports that one man had been badly injured.

RCMP said in a Wednesday news release that three men were involved in a fight that "resulted in two of the men assaulting the third male to the point of him being incapacitated.”

"The 18-year-old victim suffered significant facial injuries as a result of the assault," RCMP said.

The suspects were last seen headed north on Banff Ave.

The first suspect is described as:

Having a medium build

Approximately 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall

Brown hair

Wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and a white ball cap

The second suspect is described as:

Medium build

Approximately 178 centimetres to 183 centimetres (5’10” to 6’) tall

Brown hair, face stubble

Wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a ball cap

Anyone with information is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.