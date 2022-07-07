Banff Avenue shooting victim dies in hospital

A man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.

Police identified the victim early Thursday afternoon as Abdulhamid Haji Ragab. No suspects have been arrested.

Ottawa police say homicide investigators are working with the guns and gangs unit and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

On Wednesday, one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 100 block of Ritchie Street, west of Britannia Village. It was the second shooting in Ottawa in two days.

Police say there is no connection between the two shooting incidents.