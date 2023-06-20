Banff bison pilot project 'a success,' Parks Canada says

A strategy to reintroduce plains bison to Banff National Park is being called a success by Parks Canada, which says there is massive support for the initiative.

In its latest report, the agency says it spoke with dozens of stakeholders, including Indigenous peoples and members of the public during a month-long engagement process.

"Overall, feedback indicates the pilot was a success and there is a strong support for bison to remain on the landscape, with variations in what that may look like in the future," the agency wrote in its summary report.

Parks Canada says the different themes that came up during that process include the sustainable management of the herd, collaboration with partners to maintain the animals' population and keeping up with the spiritual importance of bison to Indigenous people.

According to a report from last year, the original population of 16 animals has grown to 80.

With projections believed to reach into the hundreds in several years, Parks Canada said a number of different ideas about population management came up during the consultation process.

Some of those suggested "planned harvesting."

"Most of the commenters further explained that opportunities for traditional harvesting by Indigenous peoples was why they would support this approach," Parks Canada said.

"Many who advocated for this approach also associated harvesting with an expanded bison area, with regulated harvests taking place outside of Banff National Park to provide increased access."

Parks Canada says it is also looking into suggestions of expanding the range for the animals.

"The majority (89 per cent) were in support of an expanded area for bison," it said. "Many respondents identified the importance of Parks Canada working in collaboration with the Government of Alberta and nearby stakeholders to achieve expansion of the area the herd can roam."

The agency says it will continue to inform Indigenous peoples and stakeholders throughout the process of the growth of the bison population.

"There is great appetite for Parks Canada to take what we have learned and what we have heard to date and use that to inform a future strategy for managing the bison herd," Parks Canada said.

"The insightful questions, recommendations and considerations illustrate where our attention should be directed to inform our approach moving forward."

More information can be found on the Parks Canada website.