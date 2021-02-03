The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has announced a one-time residency grant program which will allow artists to continue working on projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The In-Situ Leighton Residency program will help eights artists working on five projects, with $10,000 in funding for each project.

The program will support artists who have dealt with remote or digital restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 70 applications were reviewed and the eight selected artists will work with Banff Centre program directors to ensure the art plans are achievable through distanced learning.

"We can create moments of connection, and foster artistic and leadership practices across all disciplines, even in this period of isolation, and that means the world to us," Howard Jang, vice-president of arts and leadership programming said in a statement.

The Banff Centre finished their online Fall 2020 semester with 95 per cent of post-program evaluations saying they were satisfied with their online program experience.

Programs offered for the Winter 2021 semester include topics on modern opera, writing, and adventure filmmaking.

Programming for the 2021 spring and summer classes is currently under review and will be announced when available