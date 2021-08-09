Banff council elects new mayor to replace Sen. Karen Sorensen
Corrie DiManno has been elected mayor of Banff, replacing Karen Sorensen who was named to the Canadian Senate.
DiManno, who was serving as deputy mayor, was elected by town councillors on Monday.
"I am humbled and honoured by council’s support in appointing me to this important position, and I am committed to upholding the dedication to our community and tireless work ethic of outgoing mayor and new Senator Sorensen,” DiManno said in a release.
Sorensen resigned as mayor after being named to the Senate by Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. Senators cannot continue sitting as elected officials under Alberta’s Municipal Government Act (MGA).
DiManno will serve as mayor until the Oct. 18 municipal election.
“These are big shoes to fill,” she said. “As a council, I am very proud of our achievements since 2017, thanks to the thoughtful debate we have had on critical issues. I aim to keep us on track with the priorities set by council for the remaining two months of this term, while maintaining our focus on listening to the diversity of voices in our community and working to improve the quality of life for the people of Banff.”
A former journalist, DiManno was first elected to council in 2013.
