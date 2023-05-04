Banff fire update: Prescribed burn at Compound Meadows 'being held'

Officials with Banff National Park say a prescribed burn that grew to be larger than it was supposed to is "being held."

The burn at Compound Meadows, near the town of Banff, spread outside of the predetermined boundary around 4 p.m. after an unexpected shift in wind direction and speed.

"The one thing that we cannot control is the weather," said Jane Park, incident commander for the Compound Meadows prescribed fire, in an interview with CTV News.

"It is also why we plan these types of operations ahead of downturns like we have this weekend, with cooler weather and potentially more precipitation coming."

Officials said the fire burned approximately three hectares outside of the boundary, and was classified as "being held" by 10:30 p.m., thanks to firefighters who doused the flames with buckets of waters carried by helicopters.

In a Thursday morning update shared to social media, Banff National Park said the Compound Meadows fire is still classified as "being held" at three hectares in size.

"Today, fire crews will work on containing the excursion and actioning hotspots," reads the post.

"Assessment of damaged infrastructure will also take place. Residents and visitors may see increased helicopter activity in the area while crews work on the ground."

Banff Avenue is open but temporary delays are still expected along the legacy trail from the Minnewanka Loop interchange to Banff Avenue.

"We would like to thank the professional fire personnel, interagency partners and contractors for their quick response yesterday," Banff National Parks said. "Yearly training events between Parks Canada and the Town of Banff ensure personnel can respond in a timely, coordinated manner."

In its scheduled update on Thursday evening, Banff National Park said the fire continues to be held at three hectares and that there is no immediate threat to the town.

Banff National Park said Banff Avenue will remain open with speed reductions, though caution is advised and flaggers will be out as fire crews work.