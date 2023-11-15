Banff has 'no plans' to close main drag in summer 2024 to create pedestrian walkway

Banff isn't planning to shut down two blocks of the town's main street this summer to create a pedestrian zone, despite it being done for the past few years.

Each summer since 2020, the Town of Banff has closed a small section of Banff Avenue so residents and tourists could safely stroll down the street, taking in the mountain views while perusing displays from local restaurants and stores.

Though many people took advantage of the enlarged pedestrian area, the town posted to social media on Wednesday that there are "no plans" to continue with the temporary closures in the future.

Instead, the town said it is "considering whether permanent changes should be considered" that would improve Banff Avenue.

Banff Avenue is traditionally the busiest pedestrian area in the town, with up to 30,000 pedestrians seen in the area in the summer, according the town's website.

Officials are encouraging people to share their thoughts by participating in an online survey, or participating in a public workshop at the Banff Park Lodge from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Each summer since 2020, the Town of #Banff has created a pedestrian zone by temporarily closing to vehicles two blocks of Banff Avenue. Currently, there are no plans to continue the pedestrian zone in the future. The Town is considering whether permanent changes should be… pic.twitter.com/gDiiPNGodm