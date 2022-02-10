Banff Mountain Book Competition underway, more than $20K in prizes being awarded

Celebrating the mountains through literature is the aim of a literary competition launched in Banff on Thursday.

A key program of the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, the internationally recognized Banff Mountain Book Competition is now accepting entries for 2022.

This year's competition will have more than $20,000 in cash awarded in eight categories that will be selected by an international panel of judges.

A shortlist of category winners will be eligible for the top prize, which will be announced at the festival in early November.

Categories for the 2022 contest include:

Adventure travel;

Mountain fiction and poetry;

Mountain literature;

Environmental literature;

Guidebook;

Mountain image;

Mountain article, and

Climbing literature.

The deadline to enter is June 30 and all entries must include four finished copies of each title. Digital copies must also be included.

More information can be found online.