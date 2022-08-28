Banff National Park pays tribute to The Bat Night

Saturday night was a night to pay tribute to bats, and not the Dark Knight, brooding billionaire superhero kind.

It was International Bat Night, and Banff National Park revealed itself as a bat hub of the highest order.

"Bats play an essential role in many ecosystems and need our help!" the park tweeted. "Reminder to check trailer awnings & tented areas for bats before you pack up your campsite. You don't want to trap a bat."

Further exploration on Banff's website revealed why we should all care about bats.

Bats are part of healthy ecosystems. It turns out they eat half of their body weight in insects every night;

Bats are susceptible to a fungal disease called White-Nose Syndrome which often kills 90 to 100 per cent of bats roosting together during hibernation. This has caused drastic declines in bat populations across eastern Canada;

Six of Canada’s 19 bat species live in Banff National Park including the Little Brown Myotis, an endangered species highly susceptible to White-Nose Syndrome; and

All of Banff's bats are protected by law under the Canada National Parks Act. The Little Brown Myotis, is also protected under Canada’s Species at Risk Act.

The Bat Night has taken place every year since 1997 in more than 30 countries around the world, according to eurobats.org.