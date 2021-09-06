iHeartRadio

Banff RCMP locate woman in relation to Johnston Canyon incident

Banff RCMP have identified this woman who they say may have information about an incident that took place at Johnston Canyon in Banff Sunday afternoon. (supplied)

Banff RCMP confirm a woman has been identified in connection with an undisclosed incident at Johnston Canyon on the weekend.

The potentially suspicious behaviour took place around 3:30 p.m.. Sunday. Police had been looking to speak with the woman as part of their ongoing investigation.

