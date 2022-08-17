Banff RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in July break-in to residence

Banff RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who broke into a residence in mid-July.

On July 14, around 3 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at a residence in the 400 block of Squirrel Street.

A homeowner was in her bathroom, when an unknown man walked into the home.

The woman confronted the man, and he fled.

He's described as being average height, with dark, black hair. At the time, he wore a blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.