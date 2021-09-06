Banff RCMP seeking woman in relation to Johnston Canyon incident

Banff RCMP are seeking to identify a woman to talk to her about a Sunday incident at Johnston Canyon.

The potentially suspicious behaviour took place around 3:30 p.m.. Police are looking to speak with the woman as part of their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who knows the woman or has information about the incident is asked to contact Banff RCMP at 403-763-6600. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.