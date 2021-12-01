Banff Sunshine Village closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions

Extreme weather conditions means Banff Sunshine Village ski resort west of Calgary will be closed on Wednesday.

A notice posted on the Banff Sunshine Village website says Parks Canada is closing the access road "due to heavy snow and extreme avalanche risk."

Environment Canada has put winter storm, wind and snowfall warnings in place for that part of the province.

The Town of Banff also posted on social media that Highway 93 is closed until Thursday due to avalanche risk and control work.

Highway 1 remains open, and the route to B.C. closes at 10 p.m. overnight. More information is available at 511.alberta.ca.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Banff National Park, along Highway 93 from Jasper to Saskatchewan River Crossing, as well as from Lake Louise to Saskatchewan River Crossing.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, wind warnings are in place for:

Kananaskis, Cammore;

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm;

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan;

Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath;

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes National Park

Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost;

Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, and;

Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River.

A snowfall warning is in place for Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

