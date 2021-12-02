Banff Sunshine Village remains closed Thursday, set to reopen Friday
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Banff Sunshine Village ski resort remains closed on Thursday due to extreme weather conditions, as avalanche work being done by Parks Canada has blocked the access road.
The resort west of Calgary was also closed on Wednesday.
An update on its website says Sunshine is set to reopen Friday with good snow conditions, noting 20 centimetres of new snow fell overnight.
A total of 107 cms of snow has fallen over the last week and the base is currently 154 cms.
The nearby Lake Louise ski resort remains open.
