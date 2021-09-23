Banff Sunshine Village ski resort mandates staff vaccinations, requires proof from guests

A ski resort in Banff National Park says plans are in place to verify guests are vaccinated, medically exempt or proven to be COVID-19 free and all staff will need to be immunized.

Banff Sunshine Village, which is slated to open for the season in November, unveiled its vaccination approach on Wednesday in accordance with the province's restrictions exemption program.

"We are optimistic that the program will allow us to operate more efficiently – which will enable you and your family to enjoy more time carving up Canada's Best Snow," said resort officials in a statement. "To comply with the province's exemption program to access our slopes this winter, we will ask all guests to submit either a proof of vaccination, proof of a privately-paid negative rapid test result taken within 72 hours of service,​​​​ or a valid medical exemption. Our IT team is currently working on a system to streamline the process of uploading your necessary documentation.

"As we understand that the current restrictions in Alberta have been implemented to help quell the challenges of the 4th wave, we will be watching for and monitoring all updates that may impact how we operate this season."

According to the resort, the approach aims to ensure "a safe and healthy place" for guests to recreate and team members to work.