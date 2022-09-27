Banff Winter Hiring Fair returns in October

Banff is hosting a winter hiring fair next month for the first time in three years.

The annual fair has been cancelled in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns on Oct. 6.

Hosted by the Job Resource Centre, the hiring fair is free to attend.

"Over 200 seasonal, year-round and career positions will be up for grabs," spokesperson Michel Dufresne said in a Tuesday release.

Representatives from the local ski resorts and the hospitality industry will be on hand to recruit for a wide range of positions including ski instructors, lift attendants, kitchen staff, shuttle bus drivers, guest service agents and more.

The fair will featuring the following employers:

Lake Louise Ski Resort;

Nakiska Ski Area;

Norquay;

Sunshine Village;

Banff Centre;

Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts;

Fairmont Banff Springs;

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise;

Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge;

Pursuit Banff Jasper Collection;

The Old Spaghetti Factory; and

The Canadian Brewhouse.

The 2022 Banff Winter Hiring Fair runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cascade Shops in Banff on Oct. 6.

Job Resource Centre says the fair attracted a record crowd of over 600 job seekers in 2019 – many of them young people from across Canada and some from as far away as Australia and Germany.