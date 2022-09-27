Banff Winter Hiring Fair returns in October
Banff is hosting a winter hiring fair next month for the first time in three years.
The annual fair has been cancelled in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returns on Oct. 6.
Hosted by the Job Resource Centre, the hiring fair is free to attend.
"Over 200 seasonal, year-round and career positions will be up for grabs," spokesperson Michel Dufresne said in a Tuesday release.
Representatives from the local ski resorts and the hospitality industry will be on hand to recruit for a wide range of positions including ski instructors, lift attendants, kitchen staff, shuttle bus drivers, guest service agents and more.
The fair will featuring the following employers:
- Lake Louise Ski Resort;
- Nakiska Ski Area;
- Norquay;
- Sunshine Village;
- Banff Centre;
- Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts;
- Fairmont Banff Springs;
- Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise;
- Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge;
- Pursuit Banff Jasper Collection;
- The Old Spaghetti Factory; and
- The Canadian Brewhouse.
The 2022 Banff Winter Hiring Fair runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cascade Shops in Banff on Oct. 6.
Job Resource Centre says the fair attracted a record crowd of over 600 job seekers in 2019 – many of them young people from across Canada and some from as far away as Australia and Germany.