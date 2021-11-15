'Bang, bang, bang': Neighbours describe shooting that sent two teens to hospital

Shots rang out in a Kitchener neighbourhood over the weekend, and nearly 48 hours later, there’s still no word from the Waterloo Regional Police Service on a suspect.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Huber Street.

Two people were taken to hospital.

Barbara MacMullin, who lives in the area, was watching a movie with her family when she heard the gunshots.

“All of a sudden I heard a bang, bang, bang, and then I heard someone yelling.”

One of those bullets lodged into MacMullin's parked SUV and shattered the back window.

“Actually my daughter had just come in about an hour before that so good thing she wasn’t still driving and coming in then,” said her mother Jeanette MacMullin.

She called police and just minutes later a team of investigators arrived and blocked off the area.

Police say when they got there, they found a 17-year-old boy who was hurt. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital in serious, but non-life threatening, condition.

Police say it wasn’t long after that when they were contacted about a 16-year-old boy who was already at the hospital with a gunshot injury. He was treated and later released.

Police say they believe the shooting was a targeted incident. No suspect information has been released.

It was still a frightening evening for MacMullin and those who weren’t far from the gunfire.

“Everyone is okay," she said. "But the only thing you think of is, well they found a bullet in that tree and if the tree wasn’t there, it could’ve gone into the window and hit my dad because he sits there and watches television."

MacMullin sais police took the bullet from her SUV as evidence in the ongoing investigation.