Bank employee stabbed 'multiple times' during downtown Toronto hold-up
A Toronto bank employee has been stabbed several times during a robbery.
The hold-up happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, June 27 at a financial institution in Chinatown , near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.
According to Toronto police, a man armed with a knife jumped the counter.
A worker was then stabbed multiple times, they said in a tweet.
Toronto paramedics said the victim's injuries are serious and the person stabbed has been rushed to a trauma centre.
The suspect, who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, fled the scene.
Anyone with information should call police at 416-808-2222, or Crime stoppers anonymously at 416-22-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
