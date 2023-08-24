iHeartRadio

Bank fraud suspect gets caught second time around: WPS


Windsor police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection to a fraud and identity theft case at bank in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

Windsor police have arrested a suspect in connection with multiple fraud-related charges at a local bank.

Police were originally called to a financial institution in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Rd E for a fraud report on Aug. 18. Police say the suspect fled the scene when employees discovered the presented documents were fraudulent.

On Aug. 22, the suspect attended a second financial institution located in the 3400 block of Tecumseh Road East. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent birth certificate and driver's licence in a second victim's name to attempt to open a business account.

An employee recognized the documents to be false and called police.

Members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrived at the business and arrested a 45-year-old man from Kitchener for the following:

• Fraud exceeding $5,000 (X2)

• Personation to gain advantage (X2)

• Possess Identity for a fraudulent offence (X2)

• Possess identity document of another (X2)

• Unlawfully possessing counterfeit mark (X2)

• Utter forged document

• Fail to comply with an undertaking

• Fail to comply with release order

On Aug. 8, the man was released in the Waterloo Region with conditions not to possess any government document not lawfully in his name.

