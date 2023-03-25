Bank robber busted by Chatham-Kent police

A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged robbery in Chatham.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, Chatham-Kent police responded to a reported robbery at the TD Canada Trust bank on King Street.

Police were told the man entered the bank wearing a dark coat with the hood covering his head, and allegedly slipped the bank teller a note to give him money.

Police said money was exchanged, and the man left.

The suspect was identified later that evening.

A 40-year-old Chatham man was charged with robbery.

He was taken to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.