Bank robbery in Wellesley Township under investigation

Waterloo regional police are investigating a bank robbery in the village of St. Clements, Ont.

Officers were called to the area of Lobsinger Line and Herrgott Road just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials saya male took out a knife, demanded cash, fled in a blue Ford Focus, and was last seen heading east on Lobsinger towards Waterloo.

The suspect is described as a Black male, around 5'10" with a slim build, and was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, black pants, black boots, a blue mask, and carrying a grey backpack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.