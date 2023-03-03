Bankruptcies down 25% year-over-year in Sask.

The number of bankruptcy filings in Saskatchewan has dropped by 25 per cent in the past year.

Statistics from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy show that the number of bankruptcies in the province fell to 36 in January, down from 48 in January 2022.

However, the number of consumer proposals has risen. In January 2022, there were 166 proposals, according to the government. This January there were 256 proposals.

Across the country, bankruptcies have risen nearly 34 per cent since last January, while consumer proposals have increased nearly 44 per cent.