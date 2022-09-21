Banner season for mushroom species in Simcoe County

It's been a banner year for new mushroom growth.

"It's overwhelming. We have over 3,000 species of mushrooms in Simcoe County," says expert Bob Bowles.

Bowles held a workshop at Waverley Pines in Tiny Township Wednesday to share his knowledge about the fungi.

"They are the beginning of life. They promote new life. Mushrooms can break down plastic, clean up contaminated areas, and ward off viruses and fungal infections," he adds.

Bowles says the full range of mushrooms can be found between late August and early November, adding the weather has a tremendous impact.

"I knew that with the rains that were coming, we would have an abundance of fruiting and I've been finding species I haven't found before for a number of years, and they're all coming at once."

And all of the mushrooms Bowles has found are naturally occurring.

Since spring, he's found 200 new species. Today's workshop brought 50 different findings.

"The mushrooms we have on the table were all picked today. Some of them are from yesterday because I went out to do a little beforehand, but we headed out and all picked today. They're all from the property. We try to record everything we find," says Waverly Pines owner Laura Adams.

Bowles says 20 per cent of today's pick are poisonous, but that didn't stop participants from enjoying what they learned.

"There was some that were interesting, the coral one because we've got quite a bit of those at the farm, and I've never eaten those, so I'm going home to eat it," says workshop participant Andree Lovell.

It is vital to know the difference between what's edible and what could potentially make you sick or worse. Bob Bowles says always be cautious and do your research.