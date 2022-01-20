'Banner Town': St. Marys innovates again to show Pride

Construction will not get in the way of celebrating inclusivity and acceptance in St. Marys.

The town has found a unique way to celebrate Pride within the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Pending anticipated final approval in March, the town will install a dozen banner flags representing multiple marginalized communities, according to Mayor Al Strathdee.

“There are different flags for different communities. So, this way is kind of a catch-all."

The banners will be set on the same supports the town uses for its veterans' tribute banners each November.

“We really wanted to make a statement that this is a very welcoming community,” states Strathdee.

The idea to create the banners began with St. Marys Councillor Lynn Hainer.

She is a regular participant, with her family, in Stratford’s Pride parade.

Hainer says she became incensed when a newly created Pride crosswalk in the Festival City was vandalized. The incident occurred last October, just a day after it was painted.

Working with Stratford-Perth Pride, Hainer pushed for the creation of a new crosswalk in St. Marys.

But when it turned out the planned location was slated for construction, the banner idea was conceived.

Hainer believes the concept, shown in conceptual drawings to councillors, will work to get a message across.

“Rural Ontario is a very challenging place to come out in,” she tells CTV News London, adding “It is becoming easier today, but yet, we want to make sure we are telling our youth through our actions what it means to be loved and accepted.”

Strathdee believes the banners will help spread that message, with more actions to come.

“We’re not opposed to getting a crosswalk in the future. But, we just want to get something going, and this is our starting point.”