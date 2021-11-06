Banners of remembrance a growing tradition throughout the Maritimes

It's the final weekend before Remembrance Day, and another Maritime community is honouring those who have served with commemorative banners lining the streets.

In fact, it seems to be a new tradition that's taking off in all kinds of communities in the region.

Archibald Avenue in North Sydney, N.S. there are 15 banners commemorating people from the community who have served in various wars over the years.

"It makes me proud, very proud," said Joe Meaney, president of the North Sydney Historical Society.

The society, along with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19 and North Sydney Volunteer Fire Dept. teamed up to sponsor and put up the banners.

Meaney says North Sydney is a town that has paid a steep price during the major conflicts, so they wanted to do something special in remembrance.

There were 69 men from North Sydney who died in the First World War, 68 during the Second, and another two in the Korean War.

Meaney recalled seeing some who returned home during Remembrance Day services on the very street where the banners hang today.

‘When I was a kid, I used to watch them walking up Archibald Avenue here, marching," Meaney said. "And they were so proud and so straight."

"Today when I see them, they’re still proud, but their backs are bent over. But when they start playing the national anthem, they straighten up."

For Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh, some of those whose faces line the street are former members of the town’s firefighting family and there is at least one member of his own family, too.

"There was a number of retired firefighters that served in World War II," MacIntosh said.

"Michael Merritt was my uncle. His brother Thomas Merritt as well. They both served in World War II. There's been a long tradition of service with the Merritts. They named the street just adjacent to us … after our family."

Banners commemorating those who have served have been popping up in communities all across the Maritimes lately.

There are similar banners lining the streets of Woodstock, NB.

For the past two years, Nova Scotia’s Eskasoni First Nation has seen placards on telephone poles honouring their Sma’knis - Indigenous soldiers who have served.

And in North Sydney’s neighbouring community of Sydney Mines, there are banners as well.

"This is a wonderful project and the people on here deserve every bit of recognition they get," MacIntosh said.

Organizers in North Sydney say they plan to continue this tradition in future years, with hopes of adding more banners.