Bannock and berries a hit for local ice cream shop

A local ice cream shop is offering a unique ice cream flavour with Indigenous roots, and proceeds raised supporting the community.

Kind Ice Cream sold their bannock and Saskatoon berry ice cream for the last three years on July 1. The Indigenous owned company offers feature flavours for every holiday, and they wanted something to mark Canada Day that didn’t celebrate it.

“We definitely wanted to steer clear of anything celebrating Canada’s history of genocicde,” said Sadie Bowling, the Ritchie location manager.

Their head chef, Justin, is Métis and suggested adding bannock. It was a hit, and he’s been making the bannock for the ice cream for the last three years, using a recipe passed down from his grandmother.

Bowling said the community has been awesome in coming out to show support for the flavour, and it’s sold out every year. All sales from the flavour will go to filling mutual aid requests for Indigenous folks.

“I think it’s the bare minimum. I think everyone should be working towards reconciliation,” Bowling said. “We’re not heroes by any means. We don’t ever want to present ourselves as such. We just want to support Indigenous stories.”