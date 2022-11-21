Bantam Cowboys get redemption from last year's loss with provincial title win

The Calgary Cowboys bantam football team never forgot the feeling of losing the 2021 provincial football championship to the Raymond Comets.

And that was on their minds in the Tier 1 bantam football final Saturday in Lethbridge.

The Cowboys were facing the hometown Rams and played a near-flawless game, ending up with a 21-0 shutout victory.

Fourteen-year-old Mateo Giorgi, who plays on the offensive and defensive line, says the Cowboys had to wait a year but finally have their redemption.

"Last year, we came to this game and we lost to Raymond, but this year we could bring it home and it felt really nice." he said.

Fourteen-year-old Will Sladek, who plays both wide receiver and slotback with the Cowboys, says it was an amazing feeling to hoist the trophy.

"It was the greatest feeling in the world," he told CTV News.

"This year we got to play Raymond in the semi and then Lethbridge in the final and it was the best feeling in the World."

The victory was extra special for Sladek, Giorgi and the other 14-year-olds on the team because this was their final game in bantam football.

Slatek says the Cowboys are a close bunch and that also makes this championship special.

"We have that team chemistry that some teams don't have. We're just like all family and friends and we're teammates on and off the field," he said.

"When we won that provincial title, I started tearing up. It was very emotional."

One reason why it was so emotional is because the Cowboys lost their team manager earlier in the year to cancer.

Head coach Al Cooper says his team really wanted to win this one for Don Boulton.

"Our whole team played together as a team to get this win for Don. A real classy group of players on and off the field and lots of support from parents and coaches and everything, so it was a very rewarding season on and off the field," Cooper said.