Banwell Rd reopens after east Windsor brush fire


Windsor fire crews responded to a blaze in the area of Banwell Road and Tecumseh Road East in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter)

Windsor fire crews responded to a second working brush fire Tuesday in east Windsor. 

A tweet from Windsor police issued around 8 p.m. Tuesday says officers have Banwell Road closed between McHugh Street and Tecumseh Road East, the roads have since reopened. 

BRUSH FIRE - Windsor
8:00pm
- Banwell Rd & Tecumseh Rd
- Heavy brush on fire
- Road closed in both directions because of water supply
- @WindsorFire1 Stations 7 & 2 on scene
- Fire is under control at this time#Windsor pic.twitter.com/Pkdc2LACLK

— On Location (@_OnLocation_) April 12, 2023

Photos from the scene show tall flames and clouds of dark smoke near a tree-filled area. Flames are also shown on both sides of a set of train tracks in the area. 

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

