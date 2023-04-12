Banwell Rd reopens after east Windsor brush fire

Windsor fire crews responded to a second working brush fire Tuesday in east Windsor.

A tweet from Windsor police issued around 8 p.m. Tuesday says officers have Banwell Road closed between McHugh Street and Tecumseh Road East, the roads have since reopened.

BRUSH FIRE - Windsor

8:00pm

- Banwell Rd & Tecumseh Rd

- Heavy brush on fire

- Road closed in both directions because of water supply

- @WindsorFire1 Stations 7 & 2 on scene

- Fire is under control at this time#Windsor pic.twitter.com/Pkdc2LACLK

Photos from the scene show tall flames and clouds of dark smoke near a tree-filled area. Flames are also shown on both sides of a set of train tracks in the area.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze.