‘Barbie has always been an inspiration’: Barbie’s silver screen treatment an exciting time for fans

A cast of Hollywood stars is set to step into Barbie’s DreamHouse in a feature film full of pink, pomp, and possibility when Barbie releases in theatres July 21.

For a Windsor woman, the new film takes the collection of iconic toys with decades of history out of the box and onto the big screen, providing an imaginative take on a doll she’s spent a lifetime imagining in new ways to create and play.

“Barbie has always been an inspiration for people all over the world,” said Rosanna DeMarco.

The substitute teacher has a collection of Barbies that stands around 550 – and growing. It includes President Barbie, Barbie as Snow White, and even a Canadian Barbie dressed as a Mountie.

They’re proudly on display in a spare bedroom in her unassuming home. Shelves of dolls poised and posed as dancers and doctors next to dioramas including a graduation ceremony and even a CTV News reporter.

“I like that I can imagine that they all have a different personality, I like that they can all be friends,” she said.

DeMarco said she was about four years old when she received her first doll. Twenty-six years later, she’s still collecting – checking online marketplaces or making frequent stops to big box or thrift stores to search for happy finds.

BODY IMAGE

The doll launched on March 9, 1959 and became a mainstay of the toy market.

Her popularity also came with controversy. Barbie’s figure was criticized from the very beginning, morphing into its characterization and portrayal of women and femininity.

But, time changes everything and Mattel, the company behind the Barbie brand, has changed Barbie’s image – both literally and figuratively – to include more diversity of ethnicity and address gender stereotypes.

Barbie’s new tagline: you can be anything.

“She comes in plus size, she comes in all skin tones,” said DeMarco, adding her Barbie collection is an opportunity to create and bond.

DeMarco sewed a jacket for a Ken doll, Barbie’s infamous boyfriend, and a matching skirt for Barbie as part of a diorama display. She said threading those fibres was partly inspired by her mother’s own skills as a seamstress, discovered as they worked to build another Barbie diorama showcasing a St. Patrick’s Day bash.

Her mother had custom-made a coat for one of the dolls.

“She’s a great seamstress so it took her nothing [to make the coat] and then it inspired me to make my own too,” DeMarco shared.

BREAKING THE RECORD

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, a collection of over 15,000 different Barbie dolls owned by Bettina Dorfmann is the largest on the planet.

While DeMarco has a long way to go, time is on her side and she doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.

“I might get there,” smiled DeMarco.

Like the new movie, she’s created her own personal Barbie Land to create and let her young cousins learn and play.

Showings for the new Barbie movie are set for Thursday on big screens in Windsor-Essex ahead of the official Friday release date.