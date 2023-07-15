Barbour’s General Store site demolished, new welcome centre set to open in 2024

Barbour’s General Store is no long standing at the end of King Street in Saint John, N.B.

City officials spent the past week carefully demolishing the iconic structure, preserving any parts possible from the old building.

The demolition of the building has been a long time coming, with the structure having sat vacant and boarded up since a fire caused heavy damage to the structure in early 2022.

The storefront had become a treasured spot for many Saint John residents since it first came to the city in 1967 as part of the centennial celebrations.

While the building was not owned by the city, it was located on city property. City officials say it was the owner’s wish to see the structure come down.

A temporary park, designed by Brackish Design Studio, will be implemented for the remainder of this year. Construction on a new, permanent welcome centre for the area will begin in 2024.