Bargaining set to resume Thursday as GRT strike continues

Bargaining talks between the Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304 will resume Thursday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus strike continues into its third day.

On Wednesday, Unifor Local 4304 confirmed to CTV News that negotiations are scheduled for Thursday.

Unifor Local 3404 president Brendan Burke said these will be the first talks since a tentative agreement was reached last Saturday. That agreement was rejected by members late Sunday.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

The Region of Waterloo said in a news release Wednesday that negotiations are planned for Thursday, and it is fully committed to reaching an agreement that is competitive for GRT staff and affordable for residents.

While only days into the strike, some residents in Waterloo region have been feeling the impact of the transit shutdown.

Edward Faruzel, executive director of KW AccessAbility, told CTV News on Monday the lack of bus service affects the most vulnerable people.

“It’s tough. We’re basically back in lockdown again. People rely on transportation to go anywhere and do anything,” Faruzel said.

The union says it is seeking better wages and scheduling provisions.

Unifor Local 4304 represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 skilled trades and support workers.