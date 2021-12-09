Barge flips on Lake Simcoe sending occupants into icy water

Some individuals aboard a barge experienced a dip into the icy waters of Lake Simcoe Thursday afternoon.

Innisfil Fire was called out to the end of Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil after receiving reports that a barge had flipped.

Those aboard the barge were able to swim safely to shore and kept warm inside a nearby home when crews arrived.

It's not clear what caused the barge to overturn.

Despite the frigid water temperatures, officials say no one was injured.