Barkey, Bonk and Cowan invited to National Junior Team selection camp

Three London Knights have been invited to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp.

Oliver Bonk, Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey are among eight other players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) who will be taking part in selection camp from Dec. 10-13 in Oakville.

All of the invited players and staff include

Goaltender

Domenic DiVincentiis (North Bay Battalion)

Defencemen

Oliver Bonk (London Knights)

Michael Buchinger (Guelph Storm)

Jorian Donovan (Brantford Bulldogs)

Ty Nelson (North Bay Battalion)

Forwards

Owen Allard (Soo Greyhounds)

Denver Barkey (London Knights)

Owen Beck (Peterborough Petes)

Easton Cowan (London Knights)

Paul Ludwinski (Kingston Frontenacs)

Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers)

Hockey Operations

Head Coach – Alan Letang (Sarnia Sting)

Assistant Coach – Scott Walker (Guelph Storm)

Equipment Manager – Chris Cook (Brantford Bulldogs)

Athletic Therapist – Andy Brown (Owen Sound Attack)

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Sean Young (Ottawa 67’s)

Canada’s National Junior Team will travel to Malmo, Sweden on Dec. 14 for a pre-tournament camp ahead of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

As part of its preparations, Canada will open its pre-tournament schedule against a U25 team from Denmark on Dec. 19 before facing Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States on Dec. 23.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day when Canada takes on Finland at 8:30 a.m. ET.